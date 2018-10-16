Ducks' Joseph Blandisi: Summoned from AHL
The Ducks recalled Blandisi from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Blandisi's addition to the forward lines is a bit surprising given the number of players currently available up front, but it could be a sign that one or more forwards is dealing with some bumps and bruises ahead of Wednesday's contest. Either way, it's unlikely Blandisi will do enough to gain fantasy relevance in most formats.
