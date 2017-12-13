Blandisi (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Blandisi should return to the lineup against the Blues on Thursday, following his four-game absence due to his upper-body malady. In his first two appearances with his new club, the natural center logged 10:07 of ice time per game along with registering four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. As long as the Ducks are beset by injuries, the 23-year-old should remain up in the NHL with Anaheim.