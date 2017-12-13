Ducks' Joseph Blandisi: Taken off injured reserve
Blandisi (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Blandisi should return to the lineup against the Blues on Thursday, following his four-game absence due to his upper-body malady. In his first two appearances with his new club, the natural center logged 10:07 of ice time per game along with registering four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. As long as the Ducks are beset by injuries, the 23-year-old should remain up in the NHL with Anaheim.
