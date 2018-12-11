Ducks' Josh Mahura: Back with big club
Mahura was recalled from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The OC Register/Southern California News Group reports.
The 20-year-old has an assist in six games with Anaheim and gives the Ducks another healthy body as they deal with a plethora of injuries to both their forward and defensive groups. It's unclear if Mahura will play Wednesday against Dallas.
