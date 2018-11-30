Mahura was recalled from AHL San Diego on Friday.

The Ducks sent Andrej Suster down to the minors in a corresponding move. Mahura is an intriguing prospect who looked comfortable in his first three games at the top level. He notched a power-play assist to complement a plus-3 rating over that span. Fantasy owners should take note of any rookie who receives a heavy man-advantage role right out of the gate, with Mahura fitting the bill as a skater averaging just over two minutes in that key special teams situation.