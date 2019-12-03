Play

Anaheim recalled Mahura from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks only had six healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Mahura's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth on the back end for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old has picked up one goal and four points in eight appearances with the big club this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories