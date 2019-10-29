Ducks' Josh Mahura: Called up from minors
Mahura was recalled from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Through his first six minor-league contests, Mahura has failed to register a point. While not exactly an offensive force, the 21-year-old did manage one goal and four helpers in 17 games for the Ducks last year. Mahura will likely serve as a healthy scratch against Winnipeg on Tuesday, but could get into the lineup depending on the healthy of Hampus Lindholm (lower body).
