site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ducks-josh-mahura-down-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Ducks' Josh Mahura: Down to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mahura was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Mahura remains a depth option on defense for the Ducks. He has three points in 12 contests this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read