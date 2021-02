Mahura picked up an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Mahura was initially credited with a goal, but David Backes got a stick on his shot attempt. Either way, Mahura has his first point of 2020-21 in his season debut for the Ducks. The 22-year-old defenseman racked up nine points in 28 games over parts of the last two seasons. He's got a bit of a scoring touch from the blue line, and Mahura should see regular playing time while Hampus Lindholm (lower body) is out.