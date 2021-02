Mahura scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Mahura tallied at 7:58 of the second period, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead at the time. Through three games, he has two points, four shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He'll likely remain in the lineup until Hampus Lindholm (lower body) or Josh Manson (oblique) are ready to be activated from injured reserve.