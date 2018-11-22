Ducks' Josh Mahura: Notches first point
Mahura recorded a power-play helper along with four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Vancouver.
The point was the first of Mahura's NHL career, and it came in just his second game. The 20-year-old defenseman hasn't been overwhelmed at the highest level, posting six shots and a plus-2 rating to go with one assist through two games.
