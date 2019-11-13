Play

Mahura scored a goal on two shots and provided a pair of blocks in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

Mahura's goal was his first of the season and his first since last December. Just recently recalled from the AHL on Sunday, Mahura has appeared in five games with the NHL club this season, providing a goal and three assists. He had a goal and four assists in 17 games as a rookie last season.

