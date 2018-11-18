Ducks' Josh Mahura: Recalled by Anaheim
Mahura was brought up from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Mahura has a goal and seven assists in 12 games during his first season at the AHL level. With Cam Fowler (face) out for the foreseeable future, Mahura will provide some insurance on the Ducks' blue line.
