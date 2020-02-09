The Ducks called up Mahura from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

With fellow defensemen Erik Gudbranson (upper body) exiting Friday's game against Toronto, Mahura was recalled for insurance. The 21-year-old has enjoyed some success at the NHL level this season, recording four points in 11 games to go along with averaging 1:35 of power-play time this campaign.