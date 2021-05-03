site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ducks-josh-mahura-recalled-from-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Ducks' Josh Mahura: Recalled from taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mahura was added to the active roster Monday.
Mahura hasn't seen any NHL action since March but could slide into Monday's lineup against the Blues. He has three points in 11 games this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read