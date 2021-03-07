Mahura notched an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Mahura had the secondary helper on the first of Troy Terry's two goals in the game. The 22-year-old Mahura is a steady scorer from the blue line with three points and seven shots on net in seven games. With Josh Manson back from an oblique injury, the Ducks have rolled seven defensemen. It's unclear if Mahura or Jacob Larsson will be the odd man out should the Ducks return to the traditional six-defensemen lineup.