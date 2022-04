Mahura posted an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Mahura has played in the last four games, but his helper on a Gerald Mayhew goal in the second period was his first point in that span. The 23-year-old Mahura is up to a career-high six points with 32 shots, 63 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 36 outings, playing mainly in a third-pairing role.