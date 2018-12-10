Ducks' Josh Mahura: Returns to minors
Mahura was sent down to AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of the O.C. Register reports.
Mahura has played six games with the Ducks this season in two three-game stints. The 20-year-old has one assist and 12 shots on net in that time. In a corresponding move, Anaheim recalled Andrei Sustr. This isn't the first time this season these two have swapped roles.
