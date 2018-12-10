Mahura was sent down to AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of the O.C. Register reports.

Mahura has played six games with the Ducks this season in two three-game stints. The 20-year-old has one assist and 12 shots on net in that time. In a corresponding move, Anaheim recalled Andrei Sustr. This isn't the first time this season these two have swapped roles.