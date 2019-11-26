Play

The Ducks assigned Mahura to AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Mahura had a surge in his season debut, dishing out three assists against the Jets on Oct. 29. However, the 21-year-old posted just one point and a minus-2 rating over the next seven contests. Without consistent minutes, Mahura's better off developing his game in the AHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories