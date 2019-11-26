Ducks' Josh Mahura: Reverts to minors
The Ducks assigned Mahura to AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Mahura had a surge in his season debut, dishing out three assists against the Jets on Oct. 29. However, the 21-year-old posted just one point and a minus-2 rating over the next seven contests. Without consistent minutes, Mahura's better off developing his game in the AHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.