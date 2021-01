Mahura was recalled from the taxi squad Friday, TSN reports.

Mahura has yet to make his season debut, and his next chance will be Sunday's matchup against the Avalanche. The 22-year-old could stick with the big club for the long haul, as Josh Manson (oblique) will be out at least six weeks. Mahura posted four points, 11 shots on net and 11 blocked shots over 11 games last season.