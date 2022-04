Mahura scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Mahura gave the Ducks some breathing room at 10:47 of the third period. The 23-year-old defenseman has a goal and an assist in his last two outings. He's picked up seven points, 35 shots on net, 63 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 37 appearances. The Ducks will likely want him in the lineup Friday versus the Stars to get one last look at his play this season.