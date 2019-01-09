Ducks' Josh Mahura: Sent to bus league
The Ducks reassigned Mahura to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.
Mahura has only averaged 11:51 of ice time during his last four appearances with the big club, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He'll return to a prominent role with AHL San Diego, where he's racked up one goal and nine points in 14 appearances this campaign.
