Mahura produced three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.

Not bad for a season debut, as the defender was called up from AHL San Diego earlier Tuesday. His helpers came on the third through fifth goals of the night for the Ducks, which included the go-ahead tally and the eventual game-winner. Mahura had five points in 17 games in 2018-19, but it's unclear if the third-round pick from 2016 will stay in the lineup when Hampus Lindholm (lower body) is ready to return.