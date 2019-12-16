Ducks' Josh Mahura: Shuffles back to minors
The Ducks reassigned Mahura to AHL San Diego on Monday.
The Ducks opted to bring Jacob Larsson on their road trip and drop Mahura back to the AHL. Mahura has totaled 11 games with the big club this year and accrued four points, and he'll continue developing with top-pairing minutes in the minors.
