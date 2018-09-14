Mahura suffered a mild concussion after taking a hit at the 2018 Vegas Rookie Faceoff, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Mahura has been placed in the league's seven-day concussion protocol but early signs suggest he won't be out long. The 20-year-old defenseman is likely bound for AHL San Diego to begin the 2018-19 season, though he appears on track to play a big role in Anaheim's future. Last season, playing for Regina (WHL), Mahura tallied 69 points in 60 games, finishing the year a plus-36.