Mahura finished the season with seven points in 38 contests.

Mahura missed over a month with an upper-body injury, but he was in and out of the lineup at various points in the year for performance reasons. The 24-year-old often had to compete with Simon Benoit for playing time -- both play a heavy style that doesn't translate well in fantasy. Mahura added 63 hits and 51 blocked shots with a minus-14 rating this season, while his 14:04 of ice time per game was the lowest mark in his four seasons. He'll likely have to compete for his place in the lineup in 2022-23.