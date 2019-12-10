Ducks' Josh Manson: Achieves activation
The Ducks activated Manson off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game against Minnesota, per the NHL's official media site.
This news confirms that Manson will re-join the lineup against Minnesota. He's been out since Oct. 26 with the knee issue and was already classified as a game-time decision Tuesday. The 28-year-old posted three assists, 15 PIM and 28 hits over 11 games preceding his injury.
