The Ducks activated Manson off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game against Minnesota, per the NHL's official media site.

This news confirms that Manson will re-join the lineup against Minnesota. He's been out since Oct. 26 with the knee issue and was already classified as a game-time decision Tuesday. The 28-year-old posted three assists, 15 PIM and 28 hits over 11 games preceding his injury.