Manson had an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Manson's assist came on Adam Henrique's goal from Feb. 11, before the game was rescheduled due to Jay Bouwmeester's cardiac episode. The helper will count as Manson's ninth point in 50 appearances this year. He's added 113 hits, 65 blocks and 64 shots on net.