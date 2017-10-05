Manson signed a four-year contract extension taking him through the 2021-22 season, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Manson isn't an offensive force from the blue line, posting just five goals and 12 assists last season. However, he excels in true defensive play, dishing out 227 hits and blocking 79 shots in 2016-17, making his way to a plus-14 rating. His abilities have likely earned him a role in the top defensive rotation, and the 25-year-old will continue to work his way into moderate fantasy relevance.