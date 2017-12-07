Ducks' Josh Manson: Adds helper in Wednesday win
Manson recorded an assist, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating through 21:08 of ice time during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.
While the helper snapped a seven-game point drought, Manson's still posted a respectable three goals and 12 points through 29 games for the campaign. Additionally, offense isn't his calling card. In deep fantasy settings, the shut-down defender moves the needle through his peripheral contributions, as he's up to 51 shots, 37 PIM, 65 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.
