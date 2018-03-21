Ducks' Josh Manson: All but ruled out Wednesday
Manson (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Flames, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
With Manson expected to be unavailable, Korbinian Holzer will likely draw into the lineup against Calgary. The severity of Manson's upper-body malady remains unknown, but the Ducks should release another update on his status prior to Friday night's matchup with Winnipeg.
