Manson notched an assist, three hits and a fighting major in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Manson set up a Derek Grant goal in the second period. In the third, Manson dropped the mitts with Sharks center Dylan Gambrell as the last meeting between the two teams turned tense. The 29-year-old Manson has five points in 18 games this year, and he's picked up an assist in each of the last two contests. He's added 46 hits, 21 PIM and 27 blocked shots.