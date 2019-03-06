Ducks' Josh Manson: Assists on opening tally
Manson picked up a helper in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
He added three hits and two blocked shots in the contest. Manson has seen his production dip drastically from the 37 points he accumulated last season, as he now has 13 points in 63 games. He does have 14 hits in his last five games, giving him 153 for the year, but that alone is likely not enough to help his fantasy value.
