Manson (lower body) had one shot and one block in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Monday.

Manson was back in the lineup for the first time since March 8, having missed six straight games with his injury. He only logged 12:36 of ice time, the lowest total among Anaheim defenseman, and did not dent the scoresheet. The 29-year-old is looking for his first point of the season after seven games.