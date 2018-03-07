Ducks' Josh Manson: Bags two assists
Manson contributed a pair of helpers in Tuesday's win over the Capitals.
That's a three-game point streak for Manson, who logged 21:35 of ice time in the victory. The 26-year-old doesn't see power-play time, but he's been a solid source of fantasy production on the second defensive pairing, recording 30 points and a plus-24 rating in 67 contests. Considering his willingness to block shots and lay out the body, Manson makes for one of the better well-rounded fantasy blueliners in the league.
