Ducks' Josh Manson: Cleared for game action
Manson (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason clash with San Jose, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Manson missed the final four games of the 2018-19 campaign due to an undisclosed issue, but his injury was never expected to impact his availability for the Ducks' 2019-20 preseason schedule. The 27-year-old, who picked up 16 points in 74 games last year, is expected to form a shutdown pair with Hampus Lindholm this season and has never been a power-play contributor, so his offensive opportunities will likely be severely limited in 2019-20.
