Manson registered two assists, two hits, two shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Manson entered the contest without a point in six games, but he assisted the Ducks' first and last goals to get on the scoresheet for the first time. The defenseman has provided 22 hits and nine blocked shots this year, but fantasy owners will want to see him add more offense. Manson had 16 points in 74 outings last year, while his breakout 37-point effort came in 2017-18.