Manson provided an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Manson put the puck on net and generated chaos in front of Sharks goalie Martin Jones. The play ended with Isac Lundestrom depositing the Ducks' third goal of the game. The 29-year-old Manson has been hampered by injuries for much of 2020-21. He now has three points, 30 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 14 outings.