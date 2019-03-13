Ducks' Josh Manson: Does little of everything
Manson picked up an assist, four hits and three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
Manson has an assist in four of his last eight games, while delivering 23 hits in that span. The physical defender is up to three goals and 12 apples in 67 appearances this year, with his fantasy relevance limited mostly to deeper formats.
