Manson registered an assist, three shots on net, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Manson ended up playing 26:02, picking up extra time after Hampus Lindholm left with an upper-body injury. Manson put the time to good use, earning an assist to snap a 10-game drought. The 28-year-old blueliner has been limited to seven points in 44 contests this season. He's added 103 hits, 53 blocks, 59 shots and a minus-7 rating.