Ducks' Josh Manson: Ends 10-game point drought
Manson registered an assist, three shots on net, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Manson ended up playing 26:02, picking up extra time after Hampus Lindholm left with an upper-body injury. Manson put the time to good use, earning an assist to snap a 10-game drought. The 28-year-old blueliner has been limited to seven points in 44 contests this season. He's added 103 hits, 53 blocks, 59 shots and a minus-7 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.