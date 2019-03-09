Ducks' Josh Manson: Fills stat line Friday
Manson provided an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.
Manson also tossed four hits and blocked a pair of shots in his 22:20 during the contest. Manson has 14 points (three goals, 11 helpers) in 65 appearances this season, as well as 158 hits. It seems he'll likely finish the year around 20 points, although the physicality could make him worth a roster spot in deeper formats.
