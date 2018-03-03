Manson scored a goal and received a minor penalty during Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

The tally improves Manson to 27 points through 65 games, as his breakout campaign continues. The 25-year-old defenseman also offers excellent peripheral contributions with 94 shots, 60 PIM, 133 hits, 80 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating. While he might currently be punching a bit above his weight class offensively, the cross-category production makes Manson a high-floor asset in plenty of fantasy settings.