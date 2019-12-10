Manson (knee) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Wild, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Manson hasn't played since Oct. 24, as he's tended to a sprained MCL. The 28-year-old will need to be activated from IR before suiting up, but he's trending in the right direction least. The final verdict on his status will be revealed when the team takes warmups at 7:30 p.m. ET.