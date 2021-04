Manson notched an assist, five hits, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Manson was relatively productive, both physical and on the scoresheet. His helper came on Maxime Comtois' first-period tally. With three assists in his last four games, Manson has shown a little more talent on offense. The 29-year-old blueliner has six points, 57 hits, 30 blocked shots and 21 PIM through 20 contests overall.