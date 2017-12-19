Manson had a pair of assists Monday in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

This is something of a hot streak for Manson, as he's now put up three points in two games. However, it's come at a price, as he had a pedestrian two hits and didn't block a shot, categories where he usually excels. Owners aren't going to complain about the sudden offense, but he's much more likely to be consistent on the defensive side of the fantasy ledger.