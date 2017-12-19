Ducks' Josh Manson: Has two helpers in defeat
Manson had a pair of assists Monday in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey.
This is something of a hot streak for Manson, as he's now put up three points in two games. However, it's come at a price, as he had a pedestrian two hits and didn't block a shot, categories where he usually excels. Owners aren't going to complain about the sudden offense, but he's much more likely to be consistent on the defensive side of the fantasy ledger.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...