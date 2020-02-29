Manson notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Manson has become a de facto leader on the Ducks' blue line with three regulars out of the lineup due to injury. The 28-year-old now has eight points, 60 shots, 105 hits and 54 blocked shots through 45 contests. Manson had 37 points in 80 games in 2017-18, but he dropped off badly last year and hasn't returned to such form this season, either.