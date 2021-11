Manson produced an assist, four hits, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Manson had an assist on Sam Carrick's empty-netter in the third period. The helper was just the second point in 15 games for Manson. He also fought Kraken blueliner Jeremy Lauzon after the latter's hit on Isac Lundestrom earlier in the second period. Manson has provided toughness with 42 hits, 26 PIM and 17 blocked shots, but the lack of offense makes him tough to roster in fantasy.