Ducks' Josh Manson: Ice cold in February
Manson has earned only one assist in 12 games this month.
Manson's struggles rolled over from January, when he went without a point in 10 contests. Manson has delivered 13 hits and 17 blocked shots, including four blocks in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Canucks. That being said, the rearguard will need to add a few points here and there to regain relevance in most formats.
