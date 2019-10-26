Ducks' Josh Manson: Lands on IR
Manson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.
Manson was already ruled out for this weekend's back-to-back games, and his placement on injured reserve rules him out Tuesday against the Jets as well. The Ducks just acquired Erik Gudbranson via trade from the Penguins, and he figures to remain in the lineup as long as Manson is on the mend. He'll be eligible to return Nov. 1 against the Canucks.
