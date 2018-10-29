Manson scored a goal on three shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks on Sunday.

This is Manson's first goal on the season, and it comes in his 12th game. He's put 18 shots on net, so his 5.6 shooting percentage is right in line with his career numbers. However, he's also averaged 22:59 per game in ice time, over two minutes more than last year, so at the very least he has a bigger role this season.