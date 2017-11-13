Manson recorded a shot, two hits and a plus-1 rating through 21:31 of ice time during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Manson's numbers are never going to jump off the page, but he's quietly collected seven assists, 32 shots, 24 PIM, 40 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 17 contests. Those are respectable marks in deeper settings. Unfortunately, Manson pairs with Hampus Lindholm as a shut-down tandem for Anaheim, so there is limited upside. The fantasy floor and cross-category production is reliable, though.